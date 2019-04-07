CHAMISA CONTINUES TO PURGE RIVALS





MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa’s purge on rivals has continued with the opposition party’s provincial chairperson for Harare Mr Eric Murai being the latest victim as the party heads for its congress in May. Mr Murai, who has been viewed as a loyalist of Mr Douglas Mwonzora, the party’s secretary-general eyeing the party’s presidency was reportedly pushed out of the race to pave way for Mr Wellington Chikombo, who is also the National Assembly representative for Glen Norah.





Sources in the party said Mr Murai threw in the towel after noting that elections for the newly-constituted district executives were staffed by people aligned to Mr Chamisa.





“There was also pressure being exerted on him not to contest as he was regarded as Mwonzora’s blue eyed boy together with Masvingo provincial chairperson, Mr James Gumbi. Remember Mwonzora is also accused of working with Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke whom Chamisa has ordered to resign as mayor,” said the source.





In Harare province, Mr Chikombo, who is regarded as Mr Chamisa’s choice, is currently leading in nomination after more than 29 district nominated him.





“You will notice that some of the districts that have nominated Mr Chikombo include Kuwadzana East, where one of Chamisa’s blue eyed boy, Mr Charlton Hwende is a Member of Parliament,” another source said.





Mr Murai has since succumbed to pressure and wrote a letter to the national leadership saying he was stepping down as chairperson of the province.



