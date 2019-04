CHAMISA CONTINUES TO PURGE RIVALS

MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa’s purge on rivals has continued with the opposition party’s provincial chairperson for Harare Mr Eric Murai being the latest victim as the party heads for its congress in May. Mr Murai, who has been viewed as a loyalist of Mr Douglas Mwonzora, the party’s secretary-general eyeing the party’s presidency was reportedly pushed out of the race to pave way for Mr Wellington Chikombo, who is also the National Assembly representative for Glen Norah.