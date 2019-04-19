BYO MAN ABDUCTS FIVE CHILDREN





A Bulawayo man was severely assaulted by angry mob after he was suspected of having kidnapped five children on Thursday.





The man was driving in town with his boss’s four children aged between four and six years after being sent by his superior to collect a parcel in town.





As he parked the vehicle, the children started screaming, drawing the attention of members of the public who then approached the driver.





As the driver, a security officer, tried to explain, he was assaulted by members of the public who later took him to Bulawayo Central Police Station where it emerged that he was taking the children to their father, his boss.





However, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Bulawayo is appealing to the members of the public not to take the law into their hands.



