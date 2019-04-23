BOTSWANA LEADER HOSTS MASIYIWA

President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi this morning hosted Founder
and Chairman of the Econet Group Mr Strive Masiyiwa in his office for a
tête-à-tête ahead of the much anticipated Town hall discussion on youth
entrepreneurship at Gaborone International Convention Centre.
Masiyiwa is in Botswana Botswana at the invitation of President Masisi, to discuss youth entrepreneurship particularly in the Information and Communication Technology space. The discussion will be held under the theme unlocking youth entrepreneurship through the knowledge based economy. Masiyiwa owns a pan-African telecommunications, media and technology company with operations and investments in 29 countries.
Since assuming presidency on the 1st of April 2018, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has pledged to diversify Botswana s economy into a knowledge based economy as part of his road map.
Over the last few years, Masiyiwa has devoted his time to mentoring the next generation of African entrepreneurs through his Facebook page, which has a growing followership of over 3.6-million young people from across the continent. For almost two years, Facebook has identified his platform as having the most engaged following of any business leader in the world.
