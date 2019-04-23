BOTSWANA LEADER HOSTS MASIYIWA

President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi this morning hosted Founder and Chairman of the Econet Group Mr Strive Masiyiwa in his office for a tête-à-tête ahead of the much anticipated Town hall discussion on youth entrepreneurship at Gaborone International Convention Centre.



Masiyiwa is in Botswana Botswana at the invitation of President Masisi, to discuss youth entrepreneurship particularly in the Information and Communication Technology space. The discussion will be held under the theme unlocking youth entrepreneurship through the knowledge based economy. Masiyiwa owns a pan-African telecommunications, media and technology company with operations and investments in 29 countries.





Since assuming presidency on the 1st of April 2018, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has pledged to diversify Botswana s economy into a knowledge based economy as part of his road map.



