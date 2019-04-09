BOSSO FAN KILLED IN ACCIDENT AFTER MATCH





A HIGHLANDERS Football Club supporter coming from watching the Bosso and Caps United match at Barbourfields Stadium died on the spot while five other people were injured after the vehicles they were travelling in were involved in a head on collision along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road on Sunday.





The accident involving a Toyota Regius travelling towards Gwanda and a Toyota Hilux travelling to Bulawayo occurred at about 9PM near Valley Tavern.





Police could not release the names of the victims before informing their next of kin. Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango said the driver of the Toyota Regius died on the spot while other passengers were injured.





“The accident occurred when the driver of the Toyota Regius was trying to overtake and encroached onto the lane of the oncoming vehicle. This led to the two vehicles colliding head on. As a result of the accident, the driver of the Toyota Regius sustained serious head and neck injuries and died on the spot while the Toyota Hilux driver suffered head injuries and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he is admitted,” said Chief Insp Simango.





“Five passengers from both vehicles sustained injuries on their heads, backs and sustained bruises all over their bodies and were ferried to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment.”





She urged members of the public to exercise caution on the roads to save lives.

A Highlanders supporter, Mr Thulani Moyo, said the deceased was a Bosso fan who was part of the crowd that watched the team’s first home game against Caps United that ended nil all.





“We watched the match together and after the match we drove to Highlanders Sports Club where we usually hang out before we all retired for home. He stayed in Habane suburb in Esigodini. We were shocked to learn that he had died in an accident,” said Mr Moyo.





“We are really hurt that he lost his life in such a painful way. As supporters we really want to emphasise to other supporters that whenever they go to watch matches be it home or away they should avoid drinking when they know they will be driving.”





Meanwhile, 12 people were injured while seven others escaped unhurt on Sunday when a Gokwe-bound bus plunged into Gwelo River Bridge and landed on its side after developing a mechanical fault.





The accident involving a Gatsheni Express bus occurred at around 3AM.





Matabeleland North police spokes person Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said: “The bus was travelling from Bulawayo to Gokwe with 19 passengers on board. When it got to the 29 kilometre peg at Gwelo Bridge, it developed a mechanical fault resulting in the driver failing to control the bus. It veered to the right side of the bridge then to the left before it plunged into the river landing on its left side,” she said.





Chief Insp Makonese said the driver and seven other passengers escaped unhurt while the injured were all said to be stable at Nkayi District Hospital.



