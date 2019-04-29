ALL THREE PARI CANCER MACHINES BREAK DOWN

All three cancer treatment machines at Parirenyatwa Hospital have broken down, forcing the hospital to stop offering radiotherapy services.







The top of the range machines were bought in 2011 at a cost of $13 million each. The three machines used to treat 60 patients a day.





An extra $3 million was needed for regular services, maintenance and repairs for the entire lifespan of the machines. But management opted to service and repair as and when required.





That was a huge mistake as the hospital struggled to raise funds for service. "When the money was finally released on 17 April, it was a little too late as things had gone from bad to worse with the third machine having also succumbed. The South African company demanded $70 000. Even though we managed to raise an extra $17 000 they soon fell into another quandary with the bank failing to transfer the money into the South African company's account."