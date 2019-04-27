200 ZANU PF YOUTHS GIVEN 7 DAYS TO LEAVE FARM





ABOUT 200 Zanu PF youths in Wedza have approached both the party leadership and government seeking intervention following an eviction order compelling them to vacate a farm in the area.





The youths were allocated the piece of land about a decade ago, before they were given a seven-day ultimatum by lands officers to leave the property this week.





NewsDay Weekender is reliably informed that the youths have since approached the party leadership and government to intervene to stop the imminent eviction.





The land was parcelled to around 200 youths in 2010 before the District Administrator reportedly said the occupants were operating illegally.





Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial youth league chairperson Kelvin Mutsvairo confirmed the evictions and said as a party, they would make sure that the youths

remained on the land.





“I confirm that our youths in Wedza received some notices of eviction from the land they have been occupying for the past 10 years. We have arranged for a

meeting on May 3 so that we meet with relevant authorities and map the way forward. The youths have been applying for offer letters but in vain,” he said.





“We are saying government, through the relevant ministry, (should) regularise their stay. These youths deserve to be land owners and they have been doing well. They must be issued with offer letters. A number of youths have been knocking on our doors everyday asking for land, and here, we have some with land already,

they should be recognised and be regularised. We are ready to meet the authorities and resolve the matter. The youths will stay on the land and should not stop

their activities.”





According to a notice issued by the Zanu PF provincial secretary for lands, Bester Jokonya, seen by this newspaper, a meeting has been scheduled for next Friday at Collace.



