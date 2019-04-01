$1M RHINO HORNS : SEVEN CHINESE FINALLY FREED





Seven Chinese nationals facing charges of money laundering and illegal possession of more than 20kg of rhino horn pieces with an estimated street value of about $1 million, have been released on RTGS$5 000 bail each coupled with stringent reporting conditions.





Zeng Dengui (35), Peicon Jang (35), Liu Cheng (23), Yu Xian (25), Yong Zhu (25), Chen Zhiang (30) and Qui Jinchang (29) had been in custody since their arrest on December 23.





Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva on Thursday granted bail to the seven and ordered them to report three times a day at Victoria Falls Police Station.

They were also ordered not to travel beyond a 10km radius from Victoria Falls town unless going to Hwange for court appearances.





The judge also ordered them to surrender travel documents and to reside at their given address until the matter is finalised. The seven are expected to return to court on Monday for routine remand.





The accused who are represented by Mr Martin Chasakara instructed by Mr Givemore Mvhiringi had to apply for bail at the High Court after they were denied bail by the lower court.





They have also applied for a review of the dismissal of their application for discharge by Hwange magistrate’s court and the case is pending at the High Court.





The accused applied for stay of prosecution which was granted by another Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese pending determination of their application for review.





Allegations against the seven are that on December 23, they were found in possession of several pieces of rhino horns weighing 20,98kg and with a street value of $938 700 at house number 858 Aerodrome suburb in Victoria Falls where they were renting.





Police received a tip-off and raided the house after obtaining a search warrant from court.



