WOMAN KILLS STEPDAUGHTER





A Chimanimani woman has landed herself in trouble with the law after she allegedly murdered her eleven-year-old stepdaughter following a domestic dispute. Police confirmed the case which occurred on February 26.





“On the day in question Lydia Nezandoi (28) of Zondai Village 15 in Bvumbura under Chief Mutambara was with her two stepdaughters and her biological son who were playing. However, trouble began when Leon Matiza – the suspect’s son – fell down and the suspect quickly accused her stepdaughter Merjury to have caused the incident,” said Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa.





Lydia took a log and hit Merjury several times until she fell unconscious.



