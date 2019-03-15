WHY I'M STUCK IN ZIM : MUKANYA





Decorated Chimurenga musician Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo ,73, says he had to delay his return to Oregon in the United States of America where he has lived for close to 15 years in order to pay the band he had contracted.





Mukanya said after the music promoter of the Peace Tour duped him in December last year, “I delayed my return to America because I wanted to work and pay the band that I had contracted.





“I could have returned to America before settling the arrears but ethically it is not right. I was not brought up that way. What I strive for is just peace of mind.”

In an interview with the Daily News, Mapfumo said he attributes his long life to staying true to the tenets of ubuntu.





Mukanya, who has been in the country since the ill-fated Peace Tour last December, told the Daily News that ubuntu is all about sharing and feeling for others.





“We are Africans and we have our ubuntu which defines us as Africans. We have to always stand guided by our ubuntu culture. Just be good to other people the way you want them to be good to you. That way you will lead a blessed and contented life,” said Mapfumo.





The Pamuromo Chete hit singer urged youngsters, particularly upcoming musicians, to shun moral decadence for them to live longer. “The problem with youngsters is that when they become popular and get a bit of money, what quickly comes to their mind is to have many sexual partners which is very dangerous.





“Youngsters should just strive to take good care of themselves for them to reach my age. They should remain guided by ubuntu,” Mukanya said. He urged Zimbabweans to refuse all forms of oppression for them to live longer.





“Personally, I cannot remain silent when I am seeing that what is being done is not right. We all need good life, a life where everyone can afford basics like shelter and food among others.





“If we remain silent when someone infringes our freedoms then we are doomed. Whenever our rights are being abused, even by our leaders, we should all rise up and condemn the abuse. Youngsters, particularly young musicians, should not allow themselves to be killed before they grow up,” said Mapfumo who will turn 74 on July 3. Daily News



