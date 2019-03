WHY ED DOES NOT USE AIR ZIMBABWE

If you were going to check, the aircraft is currently at the tarmac of the domestic flights and it is cheaper than to hire the aircraft on the day when the president wants to fly out. Let me pre-empt you. I know you would want to ask why not use scheduled flights for the president. Here is the tricky issue. One, it is very risky to do that for both the president and the airline. In this case, we are talking of a national airline which has one aircraft to service all its routes. If the president was to use a scheduled flight, it means that all the luggage in that flight will be opened and subjected to search by our security system. This inconveniences the reputation of the airline and the passengers. Also the passengers themselves will have to be subjected to those security systems and this definitely will lead in some people leaving the airline and it loses business. Also when the president is flying, he would fly in the business class and no one will be allowed there. Just imagine you as a reporter you are supposed to fly to South Africa and you have bought your business class ticket and just because the president has joined the flight, you will have to move to the economy class and this will definitely lead to some people abandoning the airline. Remember the aviation business works on a patronage system and losing one customer is a big blow which no airline would risk. So we look at all those factors and if you are to look at the opportunity costs, you are bound to agree with us that hiring an aircraft for the president is much better than going through all those challenges.