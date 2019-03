WE DID NOT PAY A CENT FOR THE PRIVATE JET : ED

“…I was in Abu Dhabi where I was invited by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,” said the President. “They (his hosts) looked after us well then we hear some saying we have hired a plane for that visit. Forget about that. They sent us their plane. We never paid anything as Zimbabwe. The Crown Prince sent us a huge plane to carry us and it returned us (home). I told him that we have a challenge of planes so every time I want to travel I will just call and he will send us the plane. So those who don’t know were just parroting what they don’t know and I just laughed it off,” said President Mnangagwa.