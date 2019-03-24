WARRIORS WIN CHEERS ZIMBAS

ZIMBABWE’S Warriors chose the perfect way to cheer the nation’s spirits when they powered their way to the 32nd African Cup of Nations finals following a deserved victory over Congo (Brazzaville) at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.





The country is still in mourning following the deaths of hundreds of people and loss of property caused by the devastating Cyclone Idai.





Sunday Chidzambwa’s men, who arrived at the stadium needing only a draw to secure a successive qualification, found the victory that brought smiles on the nation and cheered spirits through a goal each by Khama Billiat and captain Knowledge Musona.

The Warriors wore black armbands and a minute of silence was observed before the start of the match in honour of the victims of the cyclone.





Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry saluted the Warriors for their victory and dedicating their win to the Cyclone victims.







More importantly the triumph also came on the second of the two days of mourning which had been declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.





Minister Coventry said she was proud at the way the Warriors had absorbed the pressure of playing at home and securing their win.

“I am very proud of the team, they had a lot of pressure coming into the game and they played so well, the possession was always ours, they were in full control. And I am very proud of them.





“I think it’s been an amazing win for Zimbabwe especially with what the country has gone through over the last week. The boys were playing with everybody in mind and I think that has made it really special.





“The boys were wearing the black bands in honour of everyone that lost their lives or homes and they felt that it was extremely important for them to win not just for the country but for all of those people that are struggling in Manicaland. So they went above and beyond today and they have made us extremely proud,’’ Coventry said.





Principal director in the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation Benson Martins Dube also welcomed the win which guaranteed the Warriors a place among the 24 countries that will line-up at the Nations Cup tournament in Egypt in June.





“I am very happy about what the boys have done for us especially at this time when we are in mourning. They have really done us proud,’’ Dube said.





Former Zimbabwe Olympic Committee president Tommy Sithole, who was also among the strong crowd estimated at 55 000, noted that in tough times such as those brought about by the cyclone, a nation needed something that went some way to cheer their spirits.





“Well I think this is absolutely fantastic. We deserved to win, we were at home and we had everything going for us, the crowd.





“We need this at this particular time of grief that has befallen all of us. So we needed something to pep us up and the boys came to the party, it is fantastic.





“We have got at least something to cheer. We are of course in grief, we have lost hundreds of our own people, we have lost property but this is something to cheer, it is something we should be all happy about.



