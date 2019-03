VIOLENCE ROCKS MDC MASVINGO

However, Mr Gumbi downplayed reports of improprieties in the conduct of the polls describing those with complaints as “sore losers”. “Our elections went on very well and we are very happy with the way they were held and as for those who allege the polls were in some instances held in people’s homes should know that to convene public meetings there is need for clearance from polling which is cumbersome so if members agree to meet and hold elections at any place of their choice, what is wrong with that,” said Mr Gumbi. Herald