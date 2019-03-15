UK BASED ZIMBA LOSES $67K IN BOTCHED AIR TICKETS DEAL





Care Free Travel has been dragged to the High Court by a United Kingdom-based man over failure to deliver 70 air tickets worth £67 400.





Through his lawyers, Maseko Law Practice, Mohammed Ahmed, who is being represented by Shepherd Gundani, recently filed summons citing the travel agent as the respondent.





The agent is yet to respond to the litigation. In his declaration, Ahmed said sometime in September 2017, he paid £67 400 for the purchase of 70 air tickets from Care Free Travel. But despite having paid the amount, no tickets were delivered to him.





“The defendant (Care Free Travel) acknowledged receiving payment by way of a receipt e-mailed to the plaintiff (Ahmed) on September 27, 2017. The receipt was raised and e-mailed to the plaintiff by Rutendo Berejena, an employee of the defendant,” Ahmed said.





“Following such transaction and despite several demands, defendant has failed, neglected and/or refused to provide the service for which it received payment.

On two occasions, one of the defendant’s directors wrote to the plaintiff, promising to settle the issue, but without prescribing time. Until the date of summons, no repayment had been made.”



