TWO WOMEN LURE BOY (14) FOR SEX





TWO women from Gweru were arrested for allegedly luring a 14-year-old boy to have sex with them on various occasions.





One of the women allegedly offered the minor sex to stop him from telling anyone that he saw her having bush sex with an unnamed man.





The second woman lured the boy to a river bank where she became intimate with him, before regularly having sex with him.





Tendai Masiya (26) and Simeleni Moyo (20) from Nhema Village appeared before Gweru Magistrate Ms Beaulity Dube facing various counts of aggravated indecent assault.





The two pleaded not guilty and they were remanded to tomorrow for trial. It is the State case that last year on a day unknown to the prosecutor, the complainant (name withheld to protect his identity) went hunting with his friend from Bvunge plots around sunset.





The complainant, said the prosecutor Ms Gladys Rongai, saw Masiya with a man only identified as a worker at Bvunge homestead having sexual intercourse in the bush.

The court heard that on a different day the complainant passed by Masiya’s house going to the forest when she called him.





“The accused asked the complainant not to tell anyone about what he saw and in return she would also have sexual intercourse with him,” she said.





The complainant came back on a different day to get his promised intercourse and this ended up as a routine. The complainant would visit Masiya and they had sexual intercourse on various occasions.





Ms Rongai told the court that last year on a day unknown, the complainant was coming from an all-night prayer when he passed by the shops where Moyo worked.





Moyo, the court heard, asked the complainant to accompany her to the river and he agreed. The complainant tripped on his shoe lace and fell that’s when the accused allegedly mounted him and had sexual intercourse with him.





The abuse only came to light after Masiya accused the complainant of stealing a memory card and he ran away from home. A manhunt was conducted and the complainant after being caught was questioned resulting in him revealing the sexual abuse by the accused duo.



