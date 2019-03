THREE COPS ARRESTED WITH 15 GUNS

It was discovered after the search that there were several firearms that had been stored in the armoury that did not match any recorded on official documents. Some of the guns listed included 22 Birmingham Sport Company riffle, 12 Bore Winchester shotgun, 22 Bruno riffle, 22 Mauser long riffle, 303 Era riffle, 22 Kregskorte riffle, 22 Winchester riffle and 22 revolver. They were also found with more than 185 different kinds of live bullets. The court heard that was when it was established that the two had been allegedly receiving firearms for repairs at the station workshop, which is not consistent with their duties leading to their arrest. On the same day at around 7pm detectives received a tip-off informing them that there was a suspicious package that had been stashed at a house in Thorngrove. Upon searching the house they found an assortment of weapons and ammunition.