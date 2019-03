THIS GOVT IS A DEAD DONKEY : NKOMO'S FAMILY

THE family of the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo has described government as a “dead donkey” accusing it of delaying the erection of a statue in the capital honouring the former liberation struggle stalwart.

The much-loved Nkomo who died on July 1, 1999 had a statue built in Bulawayo as well as having a road and airport named after him in the same city.

However, his family is miffed by what it said were “inexplicable” delays in constructing another statue in the capital city, despite a commitment to do so by the then president Robert Mugabe’s government.

“No information about that project so far…there is no progress on plans to erect the late vice president’s statue in Harare.

“There is no communication whatsoever from anyone, particularly from government.

The wheels of this government grind slowly. We need to go forward on a lot of current issues,” Nkomo’s son Sibangilizwe told the Daily News.