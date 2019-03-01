THE STORM IS OVER : ZANU YOUTH LEAGUE





The Zanu-PF Youth League members have buried the hatchet after attempting to dislodge its leadership last month.





In an interview on the sidelines of a public lecture at Gweru Polytechnic College last week, Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Lewis Matutu said now was the time for the Youth League to be united and push the socio-economic development agenda for the development of the country.





Votes of no confidence were passed against some officials of the party’s national Youth League executive recently, while reports of similar actions were being initiated in some provinces.





The party’s Youth League passed a vote of no confidence on its leaders — Cde Pupurai Togarepi, Cde Matutu, secretary for administration Cde Tendai Chirau, Cde Admire Mahachi and Cde Mercy Mugomo, for allegedly failing to defend President Mnangagwa, who is the party’s First Secretary.





Cde Matutu said the league members had since moved on. “We are now united as the Youth League and we remain guided by the party principles and constitution,” he said.





Cde Matutu said the league embarked on a nationwide tour to interface with youths and strengthen the party.





“We are holding inter-district meetings with youths in all provinces,” he said. “As we speak, some members of the national executive are in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces.”





Cde Matutu said the Youth League had postponed the President’s Solidarity March to a date that will be announced soon.





“There are some events that are supposed to take place before we hold the youth solidarity march for the President,” he said.





“We will soon announce the new date.” Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo recently said they have noted with concern the disciplinary processes being raised against party members without due process and in breach of the party’s constitution.



