TEEN KILLS LIL SIS FOR SPEAKING ISINDEBELE





A 14-YEAR-OLD boy from Binga who allegedly killed his six-year-old sister for speaking IsiNdebele has been arrested.





The fugitive minor was allegedly hiding out in a cave near his home. The suspect from Mulindi village, under chief Dobola, whose name is being withheld for ethical reasons, is suspected to have killed Senzeni Sibanda, a Grade One pupil at Mulindi Primary School, last Tuesday.

He severely assaulted his sister and threw her into a river resulting in her drowning. He committed the crime while they were on their way to school.





The juvenile fled the scene and went into hiding last Wednesday after a search party discovered the body.





Following a tip-off, police ambushed the minor who was now allegedly hiding in a cave at a mountain, some few kilometres away from his village.





Police and neighbourhood watch committee members pounced on the juvenile in the early hours of Monday.





He was was found with blankets in the cave. Villagers suspected his family hid him there and provided him with blankets.





Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the arrest of the minor.



