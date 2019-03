TEEN GANG RAPED IN THE BUSH

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a suspected rape and robbery case which occurred on Monday morning. Two unknown male adults sexually violated a 16-year-old girl who had been sent by her mother to buy $5 electricity tokens at Nkulumane Complex,” she said. “The girl found the machine down and while on her way home she came across two male adults. One of them produced an Okapi knife, grabbed her and pulled her towards the bush. The suspect covered her mouth with a cloth and threatened to kill her if she made any noise.”