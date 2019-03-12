STUDENTS SLEEP AT POLICE STATION AFTER MASS EVICTIONS





The Mpumalanga police had to open doors for students of the Mapulaneng TVET college to sleep at the institution's premises after they were chased away from private residence due to an alleged nonpayment of their accommodation allowance by National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).





Since last week students who have been chased out from their private residential area for failing to pay for the last three months have been sleeping at the Acornhoek police station in Bushbuckridge and local high schools had to open their doors too.









According to secretary of SASCO in the Mapulaneng campus, Suzan Mbazima told Sowetan that for the past thre months they haven’t got money to pay for private resident of students hence the mass evictions by landlords.





"Yes we sleeping here at the police station, we try by all means to find a safe place to sleep like the police station. We are in this situation because we haven't got our money to pay private residence for the past three months.




