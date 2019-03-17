SON BEATS UP MUM FOR BRINGING LOVER HOME





A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has been arrested after assaulting his mother for bringing her lover home.





Bhekumuzi Ngwenya of Lobengula extension throttled his mother Ms Sikhanyisiwe Ngwenya after he got home drunk.





Ngwenya appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu and pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic violence.





Mr Ndlovu lectured Ngwenya on the virtues of respecting one’s parent before ordering him to go for community service assessment.





“A person who has the guts to assault his own mother is not fit to be in the society. Culturally that is taboo and it is a serious offence so you do not deserve to be in the community,” he said.





Ngwenya will get his sentence today. He told the court that he did not touch his mother although he had an argument with her boyfriend.





“I never did anything to my mother, the person l had a problem with was her boyfriend and as we were talking an argument rose between us. My mother tried to solve the issue that is when we had a misunderstanding,” he said.





The prosecutor Mr Tapiwa Solani said on Tuesday, Ngwenya got home at around 11PM and found his mother sleeping with her boyfriend.





“Ngwenya ordered the man to leave their home and his mother stopped him from chasing the man away. That did not go down well with him, a misunderstanding rose between them and he strangled his mother,” he said.





The court heard that Ms Ngwenya was saved by her elder son who dragged Ngwenya and took him outside the house.





On the following day, Ms Ngwenya reported the matter to the police and Ngwenya was arrested. The magistrate asked Ms Ngwenya what sentence she wanted her son to be given.



