SMUGGLED SOFT DRINKS : ZIMRA OFFICIALS ARRESTED





TWO Zimra officials stationed at Forbes Border Post in Mutare have been hauled before the courts on allegations of giving free passage to a Trip Trans bus loaded with 709 cases of smuggled soft drinks from Mozambique.





The duo, Felistas Chikohora (32) and Sifiso Dube (50) appeared before Ms Perseverance Makala on Wednesday facing criminal abuse of duty charges.





They were charged for contravening Section 174 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.





Ms Makala granted them $150 bail each coupled with reporting conditions. Mr Farai Matinhure of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal practitioners represented the suspects.





The court heard that on March 13 last week, the accused persons were on duty manning the entrance point at the Forbes Border Post. Their duties included carrying out physical examinations of incoming buses, ensuring that all goods imported are properly declared and ensuring that all duties due are paid.





On the day in question a Trip Trans bus (AEG 3887) was travelling from Mozambique to Zimbabwe carrying 709 cases of soft drinks comprising 6x2litres, 20x24x330ml cans and 10x24x350ml bottles.





The bus approached the entrance point of the border post and the two suspects connived and released the bus without carrying out a physical examination and checking out whether the goods had been declared which is contrary to their duties.





The offence was only discovered after the bus was intercepted by police detectives soon after its release by the two suspects who were manning the entrance point.





Police detectives stopped the bus about 800 metres from the border but could not search it because it was not conducive. It was therefore put under guard.



