SELMOR MTUKUDZI'S HUGE NIGHT





Tonight is a big night for songstress Selmor Mtukudzi as she hosts a mammoth gig in honour of her late father Oliver at Andy Millar Hall, Harare Showgrounds.





She will be supported by several musicians among them Suluman Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo, Jah Signal, Jah Seed from South Africa and Sasha among others. United Kingdom-based artist Enisia Mashusha has urged fellow female artistes to go and support Selmor on her big day.





“Let’s go out in numbers to support one of our own, Selmor. It’s not about being sympathetic or feeling pity for her because she recently lost her father, but it’s about supporting the girl child in a largely male-dominated genre.



