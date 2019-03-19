SACKED WORKER KILLS EMPLOYER

A TEENAGER who was employed as a herdboy in Lupane allegedly attacked and killed his employer with a shovel after she fired him for indiscipline.



Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed that the herdboy had since been arrested for allegedly killing his employer Ms Memory Moyo (57).

Chief Insp Makonese said Ms Moyo succumbed to head and leg injuries on admission to St Luke’s Hospital following the attack that occurred at her homestead in Jabatshaba Village under Chief Mabhikwa last Friday.







Ms Moyo’s attacker, Alfred Chachimba, who is originally from Dandanda in Lupane District, allegedly fled from the scene soon after committing the crime. He was arrested on Monday.





“I can confirm that we received a report of murder where a 17-year-old boy who was employed as a herdboy attacked his employer after she rebuked him for his behaviour,” said Chief Insp Makonese.





A neighbour Mrs Selina Ndlovu found Ms Moyo lying unconscious in a pool of blood about 30 minutes after the attack and alerted other villagers who rushed her to hospital.





“The accused arrived home around 6pm and Memory Moyo rebuked him for coming home late and told him that he had been fired. This did not go down well with the accused who picked a shovel and struck the now deceased three times on the head and once on the right leg,” said Chief Insp Makonese.





Chachimba fled from the scene leaving Ms Moyo, who had collapsed and become unconscious, bleeding excessively from the head.





Neighbours rushed Ms Moyo to St Lukes’ Hospital but she died on admission.

Her body was taken to Bulawayo for post-mortem while her attacker was arrested on Monday in Dandanda, under Chief Menyezwa where he had fled to.

He is expected to appear in court charged with murder. Chronicle