RUDO BOKA NAILS LOVE RIVAL

A Harare woman, who was recently ordered by the High Court to pay $50 000 in adultery damages to Rudo Boka, has approached the court seeking an out of court settlement.

Through her lawyers Devittie Rudolph and Timba Legal Practitioners, Rudo, won the case against her husband Noah Jabulani Mutambanengwe and Lorrain Chitereka who is employed as Finance and Administration Manager with a local beverages company.

Following the judgment, Lorrain filed an application to the High Court for rescission of judgment before she made a U-turn after Rudo made another counter with overwhelming evidence.

Lorrain then had to seek an out of court settlement.

During her appeal, Lorrain claimed that she was duped by a bogus lawyer who pretended to be representing her but failed to do so which resulted in a default judgement.