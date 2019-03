PROTEST ORGANISERS MUST PAY VICTIMS : MINISTER

Mutasa South MP Regai Tsunga (MDC Alliance) said Ziyambi must also speak on the missing link of people that were alleged to have masqueraded as the army, while Nkulumane MP Kucaca Phulu said the Justice minister must explain what the cost of deployment was, the cost of the Motlanthe Commission inquiry to investigate the killings as well as why they hired people to investigate when there was the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), which could easily do the job.