The body of the late national hero Brigadier General Emilio Munemo is now at his rural home in Mhunduru village in Chivi North under Chief Watungwa. The body was received by family members and Zanu PF party leaders who include Masvingo Provincial Chairperson Cde Ezra Chadzamira and National Political Commissar Retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje.

