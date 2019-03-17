NO TAKERS FOR ZINARA ROAD FUNDS





ELEVEN urban and rural district councils in the Midlands Province have failed to acquit for roads rehabilitation funds from the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara), thereby depriving motorists and businesses the right to a good road network.





Addressing urban and rural district authorities from the Midlands during a meeting to discuss road development in Gweru recently, Zinara board chairperson Engineer Michael Madanha said money for road rehabilitation was there but the problem was that there were no takers.





He said in the Midlands only Kwekwe City Council and Zibagwe Rural District Council had acquitted for the money they received last year while the rest, including Gweru and Zvishavane councils, have not.





“We have a problem with the entities in Midlands Province that are failing to acquit for funds we disbursed to them last year. In Midlands Province Chirumanzu RDC, Gokwe North and South RDC, Gokwe town, Mberengwa, Tongogara, Runde, Vungu RDCs, Gweru, Shurugwi and Zvishavane towns have not acquitted what we gave them meaning that they can’t receive any funding until they acquit,” he said. “Zibagwe RDC, Kwekwe City and Redcliff town have acquitted meaning they are eligible to get more funding for roads rehabilitation.”





Eng Madanha refuted allegations that there was no money for roads rehabilitation programmes saying disbursements were only done subject to acquittal so that there are checks and balances in how the money was used.





“The rule is that you acquit and wait for your next disbursement. The rural and urban councils here who haven’t acquitted won’t get any disbursements and they should have acquitted by December last year. Now we are going to the end of the first quarter and they are still to acquit. I repeat that the money is there for rehabilitation of roads in this province but it has no takers.





“If you have acquitted come and get your money tomorrow. I urge you all to respect the acquittal process,” he said.





Eng Madanha said in case of problems in relation to acquittals, the entities should approach Zinara for assistance so that roads are rehabilitated for economic growth.





“When you have problems approach us. We have technical teams and consultants who are there to assist you. We have also money for engagement of consultants you might need. The money is there,” he said.





Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs, Larry Mavima, said 80 percent of the urban and rural district councils in the province had failed to account and that this was affecting service delivery. He ordered the entities that have not acquitted to quickly do so.





“Because of your non acquittal of Zinara funds, the roads in your areas are bad and don’t blame it on the roads authority. You need to go and make sure you acquit as soon as possible for the development of our province and the country at large,” he said.





“You have reasons for not acquitting, which to me are not valid. As managers you must up your game, follow procedures so that service delivery doesn’t stop.





“Service delivery is important and after TSP (Transitional Stabilisation Programme) we must be able to point to achievements. But at this rate we might fail to point at achievements meaning you must go back and make sure your things are in order.”