MY GOBLIN SEX HORROR





A frustrated woman from Bulawayo’s New Luveve suburb has revealed a horrifying sex life with a goblin.





She claimed her husband was allegedly denying her sex, making way for the mysterious creature, to allegedly have forced sexual intercourse with her.





The sexually-tormented woman, Violet Chikwezeze, claimed she had lived a life of hell at the hands of a tikoloshe (goblin) for the past 13 months adding that it was killing her sex life.





In a way that arouses suspicion, Chikwezeze said whenever the nasty visitor was enjoying sexual pleasure with her, her husband Lovemore Mandigora who is also refusing to meet her sexual needs jumped off the bed and sought refuge in the living room.





Chikwezeze made the shocking revelations at the Bulawayo Civil Court while responding to her husband’s complaints that she was abusing him. She tearfully said the evil creature had turned her into a sex slave.





“My husband does not treat me as his wife. He is not having sexual intercourse with me. I feel I have a spiritual husband as something mysterious is sleeping with me, usually in the middle of the night. It’s been happening since January last year. When I refuse to sleep with that mysterious creature it violently attacks me, resulting in me bleeding from the nose and mouth.





“Surprisingly, whenever that is happening, my husband quietly moves away from the bed such that when I wake up I find him in the sitting room watching television and sometimes on his phone. He knows what is happening and does not want to assist me. Whenever I confront him he turns hostile and starts accusing me of being abusive,” Chikwezeze complained bitterly.





She said she has had no peace since the tikoloshe started bonking her adding that her life was miserable.





In response Mandigora admitted that his wife was being tormented by an invisible man.





“It is true that she is being troubled by a mystical creature, something I suspect is a spiritual husband. The problem started in January 2018. It is not true that I am refusing to assist her but the problem we are having is that she wants the problem to be solved by traditional healers while I want it to be solved by prophets. Turning to the issue of denying her conjugal rights, I am diabetic and it affects my sexual performance,” said Mandigora.





He added: “My wife is violent and she verbally and physically abuses me over trivial issues. She always wants me to follow what she wants. Sometime last year she told me that I must not watch TV and use my phone at home.





“At times she would grab me by my clothes and she also suspects that I am seeing someone else. Whenever we have a misunderstanding she also demands that I take her back to her parents.”



