MUSLIM SCHOOL SHUT DOWN IN MASVINGO





Health inspectors have shut down Muslim-run Chinyika Secondary School in Chinyika Gutu after 143 cases of diarrhoea were reported at the institution.





The school is 40km east of Mpandawana Growth Point. Efforts to get a comment from health officials including the Provincial Medical Director, Dr Amadeus Shamhu were fruitless but impeccable sources told The Mirror that 330 students comprising 196 borders and 140 day scholars have been thrown onto the streets following the developments.





Efforts to get a comment from the school authorities were also in vain but the culture and the religion at Chinyika is all Muslim.





The Ministry of Health is also investigating how the school got a licence to operate a boarding facility as the conditions are said to be below standards.



