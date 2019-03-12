MUM KILLS SON OVER PEN





A Marange woman was recently sentenced to eight years in jail for killing her son because he had been sent home from school for not having a pen.





Lydia Kahwema appeared before Mutare High Court judge Justice Hlekani Mwayera facing charges of culpable homicide and will serve eight years in jail after four years were suspended for five years on condition that she does not commit a similar offence.





Prosecuting, Mr Malvern Musarurwa told the court that Kahwema’s 13-year-old son, who was in Grade Seven, was sent home from school by his teacher on February 26 at around 9am because he did not have a pen.





This annoyed his mother who assaulted him with an electrical cable all over his body several times. After the assault, she hit the boy against the wall several times until he started to bleed from the nose and mouth.





He vomited and fell unconscious and was ferried to Mutare Provincial Hospital where he died on admission from the severe injuries.





The boy’s body was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for post-mortem were the doctors concluded that the cause of death was due to traumatic force. Herald



