MONTE CASSINO PUPILS BESIEGE POLICE STATION





One hundred and forty-five students at Monte Cassino girls in Macheke today besieged Macheke Police Station in protest over a number of alleged grievances which include poor food, sexual harassment, verbal abuse and corporal punishment.





The students also alleged that the school confiscated laptops belonging to some students alleging abuse, and was depriving students who would not have come for vacation lessons.





The students are said to have walked a distance of over 6 km to Macheke and camped at the police station.





They had left the school at 4am and arrived at the police station at 7am on foot.



