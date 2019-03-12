MONEY CHANGER ROBBED OF $3K, RTGs$7 000





TWO armed men attacked an illegal money changer in Bulawayo and got away with RTGs$7 000, US$3 000, R3 000, 2 000 pula, his identity particulars and two mobile phones.





The suspects allegedly lured Michael Chigutiswa (25) into the city centre under the pretext of a big money deal but did not show up for the exchange on Saturday at around 10PM.





Chigutiswa was attacked on his way back home. Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.





“I can confirm police are investigating a case of robbery. However, we are yet to gather more details,” he said. Insp Ncube said the law does not condone illegal money dealings.





Chigutiswa of Kingsdale suburb operates from Innscor outlets along Leopold Takawira Avenue opposite Tredgold Building.





Sources close to the case said the unknown suspects who were driving a black Hummer with headlights off, approached from the opposite direction and blocked Chigutiswa’s path just after he disembarked from a Honda Fit pirate taxi in Kingsdale suburb.





“One of the robbers produced what looked like a rifle and pointed it at Chigutiswa ordering him to lie face down on the road. He did not fight back,” said the source.





The source said one of the robbers took Chigutiswa’s satchel, which contained the money.





The other man searched his pockets and took his personal documents and two cellphones.





“After taking everything, they drove away towards the city centre,” said the source. One of the sources said Chigutiswa did not see the vehicle’s licence plates.





His colleague who preferred anonymity said Chigutiswa was tricked into going home to collect the money before the robbery occurred.





“At about 7PM, he was approached by someone telling him that there was a client who wanted to buy $10 000. Chigutiswa rushed home to take the money thinking they were genuine customers. When he returned, the client had disappeared.





“None of us suspected foul play. Looking back, we now believe it was a trick for him to move around with a lot of money,” Chigutiswa’s colleague said.





Efforts to get a comment from Chigutiswa were fruitless as the mobile number that his colleagues provided was not available.



