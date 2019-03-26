MAN MURDERS, SKINS GRANNY





A 35-year-old Chiredzi man, Austine Chitema, was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly killed Castina Moyo (71) and skinned her with a machete.





Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula has confirmed the incident.





According to a police report, Moyo of village 4 Chiumburu, under Chief Chitanga in Mwenezi and her four-year-old grandchild, were tending their millet field when Chitema of Dumela village under Chief Sengwe, Chiredzi, approached them.





Without provocation, he picked a machete which was lying on the ground and allegedly struck the deceased twice on the neck and several times on the head.





He went on to skin Moyo’s head with the machete, knocked out her front teeth and gouged out her left eye. Chitema then walked away from the crime scene, still armed with the machete.





When Moyo’s two other grandchildren, both aged 10, returned home from the pastures that evening, their four-year-old sibling narrated the incident.





The three siblings informed their neighbour, who immediately notified Moyo’s daughter Kudzai Moyo who resides in the same village. The villagers then teamed up and effected a citizen’s arrest on Chitema after finding him asleep a few metres from the scene of the crime. They handed him over to the police in Triangle, where he is currently in detention awaiting trial.





The deceased’s body was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Newsday



