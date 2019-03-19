MAN MOLESTS SIX COUSINS

A 26-YEAR-OLD Gwanda taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his six cousins (girls) aged between 10 and 12 years.



The man from Spitzkop North Suburb, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, allegedly raped his four cousins aged between 10 and 12 years and fondled the other two aged 11 years.



The matter came to light after one of his victims reported the matter to her teacher and their guardian later discovered that all the girls had been molested.







The man was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda, facing four counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

He was remanded in custody to May 2 for trial.





Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said the man sexually abused his cousin sisters who stay in the same house in 2015 and 2018.





“On a date unknown to the prosecutor but sometime last year, the first complainant aged 12 years who was a Grade Five pupil at Jahunda Primary School was sleeping in the sitting room with her 15-year-old sister while their cousin was watching television.





Upon realising that they had fallen asleep the accused person crept into the blankets and removed the complainant’s skirt and underwear and raped her.





“The complainant woke up after she felt pain in her private parts and saw the accused on top her. She screamed and the accused person left the house. The complainant reported the matter to her teacher on November 15,” she said.





Miss Mutukwa said on a date unknown in October last year, the accused person and the second complainant aged 12 years who was a Grade Seven pupil at Jahunda Primary School were watching television in the sitting room when she fell asleep on a couch.





She said the accused took advantage and lifted up the complainant’s skirt and raped her.

Miss Mutukwa said the complainant woke up and her cousin brother left the house.

She said the complainant remained quiet about the matter until her aunt questioned her.

Miss Mutukwa said the accused person went on to rape his 13-year-old cousin who was a Grade Six pupil at Jahunda Primary School.





She said the accused person raped the complainant while she was asleep in the bedroom and left the room unnoticed.





The complainant then woke up to go to the toilet and realised that she felt some pain in her private parts.





Miss Mutukwa said the complainant did not tell anyone about the pain as she did not know what had happened to her.





“During the same month the fourth complainant a 10-year-old who was a Grade Four pupil was tasked to clean the accused’s home. While she was cleaning the accused person pulled her into his bedroom and locked the door. He raped her once and when the complainant tried to scream for help he covered her mouth with his hand. The accused person threatened to kill the complainant if she reported the matter and he released her.





“On a date unknown during the year 2015 the fifth complainant who was in Grade Six was sleeping in the sitting room while her cousin was watching television. He started fondling her breasts but the complainant left the room and the accused person left the house. During the same year the accused person also fondled the breasts of his 11-year-old cousin who was in Grade Six while she was sleeping in the sitting room,” she said. Chronicle