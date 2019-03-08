MAN KILLED AT JAH PRAYZAH SHOW





POLICE are investigating a murder case linked to a Jah Prayzah show in Beitbridge at the weekend.





The border town woke up to shocking news of the death of a popular city man Tinashe Hove whose body was found with stab wounds the next morning at Pagomba Leisure Spot around 5am, a few hours after the venue played host to the Harare-based musician.





He was pronounced dead on arrival at Beitbridge District Hospital. Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said no arrests had been made so far.





“Poli ce are investigating a case of murder that occurred at Pagomba Leisure Spot in Beitbridge. A passerby discovered Hove who lay unconscious and he tried to wake him up leading to the discovery of two stab wounds in the chest.





“He rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. No arrests have so far been made,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.





He appealed to anyone who may have information on the murder incident to contact their nearest police station.





We are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station.”





Chief Insp Ndebele warned members of the public not to leave important goods lying in unattended vehicles.





Sources that preferred anonymity said it is suspected the stabbing occurred when violence erupted over the delayed show.





“This must have happened when the audience became violent over the delayed performance by the main act, Jah Prayzah. Serious violence erupted at the show as rowdy protesters bemoaned the late start of the main show. He further angered people by the short performance period.





“Riot police had to be called to control the violence after fans complained of being short-changed when Jah Prayzah allegedly played for only two hours,” said a source.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said the murder did not occur at the show but when the deceased was on his way from there.



