MAN DENIED SEX; RAPES LOVER'S DAUGHTER





A 21-YEAR-OLD Esigodini man has been jailed for 12 years for raping his girlfriend’s nine-year-old sister after his girlfriend had denied him sex as she was on her menstrual cycle.





The man from Tusi Village in Esibomvu area pleaded not guilty to rape when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence. He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and three years were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.





Prosecuting, Mr Blessing Gundani said he raped the juvenile who is a Grade Four pupil at Mzinyathini Primary School in Esigodini on 14 January.

“On 14 January in the afternoon the complainant was playing with her friends when her sister asked them to accompany her to the fields to collect some okra. Along the way they met (name withheld) who is the boyfriend of the complainant’s sister and he accompanied them to the fields.





“Along the way he lifted up the complainant and later put her down. The other children later went back home leaving the complainant with her sister and him in the fields. He then requested to have sex with the complainant’s sister but she refused and told him that she was on her menstrual cycle,” he said.





Mr Gundani said the complainant’s sister went on to collect okra from the fields and he asked the complainant to accompany him to collect some wild fruits in the bushes and she agreed. He said when they were alone in the bush the accused grabbed the complainant and raped her once and threatened to beat her up if she revealed the matter to anyone and he ordered her to go home.





Mr Gundani said he returned to the fields alone and told his girlfriend that her younger sister had decided to go back home to play with her friends.





“When she got home the complainant started crying and her grandmother questioned her and she revealed what the accused had done to her. The matter was reported to the police resulting in his arrest,” he said.



