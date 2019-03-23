MAN BEDS, MARRIES 'MOTHER'





An aunt and a nephew have shocked residents in Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb after they decided to get married.





Antony Mawewe (25) and his aunt, Chipo Mugati believed to be in her 40s decided to steal the limelight for all the wrong and unbiblical reasons when they got married following the death of his uncle Mike Mawewe on 3 December last year.





Antony’s father, Mawewe-Munyaradzi and the late Mike Mawewe were biological brothers, making the aunt his “mother” in a traditional sense. Mugati and Mike’s eight-year-old marriage was blessed with one child.





According to a mole close to the development, Mugati decided it was better to marry her nephew because she didn’t want to marry her late husband’s brothers, who had been reportedly looking to get her as a wife.





Antony was also more than willing to marry his “mother”, and even told his aunt’s family he was going to pay off part of the lobola his uncle still owed them when he passed away.





“What makes the two’s sins so obnoxiously unforgivable is that Mugati invited Antony from the village to come and assist her to nurse Mike when he was not feeling well. Mugati also claimed she wanted to teach Antony to sew since she is self-employed as a dressmaker.





“Shockingly, when Mike died and a few weeks after his burial, the family was stunned when they discovered that the two-Antony and Mugati — were now staying as husband and wife.





“When they were confronted by family members the two confessed that they were madly in love and were now staying together as husband and wife with Mugati saying that it all started at work during a joke which led to sex later in the night when they returned home.





“Chipo told the family gathering that she agreed to her nephew’s demand for sex and thought it was just to satisfy his sexual feelings, but somehow, it became a daily thing until they decided to get married,” said the mole.





In an interview Mugati, who said she was not ashamed or rattled by the development, promised to take their relationship to another level by walking down the aisle.

She said they would not allow anyone to derail their plans to solemnise their “illicit” relationship.





“We started staying together in December last year when his uncle died. I don’t see anything wrong with that since the practice of a son inheriting his widowed mother is prevalent in my home area in Bikita.





“Antony has always been there for me, when his uncle was ill and even after his death. That’s why I saw it better for me to marry him because my late husband’s other brothers were also looking to get me as a wife,” said Mugati unashamedly.





She said her family had since endorsed Antony as their “new” son-in-law.