MAN BASHES WIFE OVER LIGHT BULB





A Chitungwiza man will serve 350 hours of community service for assaulting his wife over a light bulb.





Tichaona Chinyama (24) yesterday pleaded guilty when he appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Joshua Mawere charged with physical abuse. Mr Mawere initially sentenced him to 14 months imprisonment but suspended four months on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.





The remaining 10 months were suspended for 350 hours of community service that he will perform at the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court.





Prosecutor Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa proved that on February 11 at around 8pm, Liliosa Chiweshe informed her husand, Chinyama, who was not home that she needed a new bulb and he asked her to buy another one.





When he got back home in the evening he discovered that the new bulb was no longer working and this did not go down well with him. He then assaulted his wife for buying a faulty bulb. It was later discovered that it was the lamp holder that was faulty and not the bulb.



