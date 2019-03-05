MAMPINTSHA GRANTED BAIL





After a brief appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo was granted R2000 bail.





The musician appeared in court over charges related to the alleged assault of his partner Babes Wodumo, popularly known as Babes Wodumo.





Mampintsha has been ordered to avoid any contact with Babes and is expected to appear in court on May 15.





The Impoko Mpoko hitmaker’s lawyer Pat Magwaza speaking to eNCA outside the Westville Police Station in Durban said that Mampintsha has laid a counter-charge against Babes.





“He was assaulted so he has opened a case of assault against Bongisile Simelane.





“At this stage from what I’ve heard from him in consultation, it was before the video. He was then defending himself when the video was made.”





In a now-deleted Instagram Live video from Babes Wodumo’s account, a man who is believed to Mampintsha repeatedly assaults the Wololo hitmaker.







