MAMPINTSHA ARRESTED





Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo has been arrested for assaulting his partner Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane. The police confirmed he is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.





Maphumulo is accused of assaulting his long-time partner on Sunday night. The alleged incident was captured in a video which went viral on social media on Monday, Maphumulo was seen allegedly beating Babes Wodumo in a video which was beamed live on the gqom musician’s Instagram page.





The two had been involved in a verbal confrontation.





National police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, said on Tuesday: “The suspect in the Babes Wodumo assault case has been arrested and is currently in police custody. He will be processed and taken to court soon”.

He is expected to appear at the Pinetown Regional Court on Tuesday afternoon.





Earlier on Tuesday, Babes Wodumo’s father, Reverend Welcome Simelane called on families of domestic violence victims to be supportive. He also revealed that Babes Wodumo was receiving medical care at a Durban hospital.



