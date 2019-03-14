MAKWANYA WAS A HERO : MANGWANA





Scores of people who included relatives, politicians, journalists, government officials and work colleagues converged at Warren Hills Cemetery this morning to send off veteran broadcaster and ZBC Diplomatic Correspondent Judith Makwanya.





Speaking at the burial, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana says Judith Makwanya is a hero judging by her patriotism and dedication to serving the country which even attracted the wrath of the West when sanctions were imposed on her.

Mr Nick Mangwana speaks at the burial of Judith Makwanya





“This is our loss, we are together in this…we have no appropriate words to say to the family,” he said.





He said although she was still young, Zimbabwe must celebrate her life for her sake.



