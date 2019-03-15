KASUKUWERE'S NYANGA HOME ATTACHED





The Magistrates Court has granted the state the request to forfeiture former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s Nyanga property.





The house is worth $250 000. The forfeiture was done to compel the ex-minister to return to court after going fugitive for two months having been granted authority to seek medical attention in South Africa.





Prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga applied for the forfeiture of Kasukuwere’s property on Thursday saying the ex-minister is faking illness to avoid prosecution.

He argued that Kasukuwere is not detained in hospital; hence there is no reason why he should not present himself to court.





Kasukuwere is facing 4 counts of alleged abuse of office and his trial was supposed to commence on 17 January 2019.





Kasukuwere was expected to appear in court on 17 January but did not turn up.



