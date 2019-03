I DEPLOYED THE ARMY : ED NOTIFIES PARLY

“The Commissioner-General of Police having satisfied himself of the riotous situation existing in all major cities and towns in Zimbabwe and having satisfied himself that the riotous conduct had violated the right to life, right to human dignity, right to personal security, right not to be compelled to belong to an association, or to attend to a meeting or gathering, right to freedom of movement, right to hold, occupy, use or dispose of property, right to freedom of movement, right to education, right to education, of ordinary citizens and residence as enshrined in the Constitution and having satisfied that the conduct of riotous was criminal in nature and recognised offences under the criminal justice system of the Republic of Zimbabwe and having satisfied that the Zimbabwe Republic Police was unable to contain the riotous situation as aforementioned which resulted in the loss of life, brazen violation of basic human rights, personal security and destruction of private and public property including police stations, the Commissioner-General in terms of Section 37 (1) of the Public Order and Security Act requested the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage to use his discretion and request the Minister responsible for Defence to authorise the Defence Forces to assist the police in the exercise of their function in terms of the Act in order to suppress the violent, riotous and destructive conduct that was occurring throughout the country which conduct was undermining the rule of law and citizens’ rights as afore-stated,” read the notice.