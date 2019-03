FOREX ROW HITS ASPINDALE PARK

“Clearly, your refusal to accept further payments from our clients and/or your purported revaluations of pre-existing balances offend against the provisions of Statutory Instrument 33 of 2019 Section 4(1)(b) and (d) thereof provides as follows. That RTGS balances expressed in the US dollar immediately before the effective date shall . . . be deemed to be opening balances in RTGS dollars at par with US dollars and, (4(1) (d) that for accounting purposes, all assets and liabilities that were immediately before the effective date, valued and expressed in US dollar shall on and after the effective date deemed to be values in RTGS at the rate of one to one to the US dollar”.