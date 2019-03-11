FIRST LADY LANDS IN NEW YORK





A delegation of Zimbabweans comprising government officials and non-governmental organisations has arrived in New York for the United Nations 63rd Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).





The official opening of the CSW conference is expected today. This year’s theme is centered on provision of infrastructure and social services.





The First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa through her Angel of Hope Foundation is attending the conference.





She has contributed immensely to the economic and social development of women in marginalised communities.





Last year, the First Lady participated at the same conference and showcased some of her works that included the free cervical and breast cancer screening, inheritance awareness programme and empowerment projects among others.





Last year the theme was centered on empowerment of women who live in rural areas.



