FERUKA PIPELINE INTACT : MINISTER

Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Jorum Gumbo says the Cyclone Idai devastating effects did not affect the feruka pipeline which pumps fuel from Beira to Zimbabwe as being reported.







Dr Gumbo made the remarks this morning at the presentation of a forensic report into the operations and affairs of ZESA Holdings to the new board led by Mr Collins Chihuri.





“It is the docking terminals at Beira port in Mozambique which were damaged not the pipeline itself,” said Dr Gumbo. Minister Gumbo said it will take at least a week to reconstruct the terminals but the country has sufficient stocks to last 62 days for petrol and 32 days for diesel.





This is contrary to reports by a private fuel supplier alleging that the pipeline was heavily damaged. zbc