EX TOP COP IN NASTY DIVORCE





Former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) assistant commissioner Grace Chimuti is embroiled in a messy divorce with her husband, a retired army officer, who is accusing her of being involved in illicit deals.





Denial Murambiwa Chimuti also accuses the former top cop of treating him cruelly and verbally abusing him in the presence of the couple’s two children, an assertion the former top cop has dismissed as false.





In his response to the divorce proceedings instituted by his wife, Chimuti said Maenzanise voluntarily deserted the matrimonial home in the hope that she would get sympathy from the court and be awarded the pair’s property situated at number 655 The Grange in Harare, which is at the centre of the couple’s divorce.





In the ongoing proceedings before High Court judge Justice Alpheus Chitakunye, the former top cop accused her husband of physically and emotionally abusing her and also failing to properly look after his family.



