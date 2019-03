EX MAYOR NABBED WITH NINE ELEPHANT TUSKS

ZimParks national spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo yesterday said: “He (Mpofu) was found in possession of 11 pieces of ivory weighing about 120kgs. He is assisting the police with investigations and is expected to appear in court soon. We have managed to recover a pistol from the incident scene and we are warning poachers and the public that if they attempt to shoot at rangers they will be shot. We will fight fire with fire,” said Mr Farawo.